Trevor Moore Injury: Dealing with injury
Moore is expected to miss Friday's game against Anaheim due to an undisclosed injury, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.
Moore is considered day-to-day, so he might still be an option Saturday versus Ottawa. He has three goals and 13 points in 23 outings in 2024-25. Andre Lee, who was recalled from AHL Ontario on Friday, will draw into the lineup due to Moore's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now