Trevor Moore Injury: Game-time decision

Moore (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Rangers on Tuesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Moore participated in Tuesday's morning skate, but it's unclear if he will return to the lineup after he sat out Sunday's 7-2 win over Boston. He has produced 15 goals, 32 points, 124 shots on net and 64 hits through 59 appearances this season. If Moore draws back in for Tuesday's matchup, Trevor Lewis might be a healthy scratch.