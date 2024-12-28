Trevor Moore Injury: Moves to IR
Moore (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The Kings brought up Arthur Kaliyev (collarbone) from his conditioning stint with AHL Ontario and activated him from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Moore will miss his sixth straight game against Edmonton on Saturday and probably won't play versus Philadelphia on Sunday. He has produced six goals, 18 points, 60 shots on net and 25 hits through 28 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now