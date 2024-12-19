Trevor Moore Injury: Not available Thursday
Moore (upper body) will not suit up in Philadelphia on Thursday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
The Kings will go with the same lineup as Tuesday as Moore will miss his third straight game. Moore has six goals and 18 points across 28 contests this season and had been hot before his injury with three goals and a pair of helpers in his last five games. Moore could return Saturday in Nashville.
