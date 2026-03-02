Trevor Moore headshot

Trevor Moore Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Moore (illness) won't play against Colorado on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

The Kings host the Islanders on Thursday, which will provide Moore with some additional time to recover. He has seven goals, 16 points, 87 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 34 hits through 47 appearances this season. Due to Moore's absence, Kenny Connors will make his NHL debut against the Avalanche on Monday.

Trevor Moore
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trevor Moore
