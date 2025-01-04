Fantasy Hockey
Trevor Moore headshot

Trevor Moore News: Activated from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Moore (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Kings removed Moore and Trevor Lewis (lower body) from the IR list ahead of Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay while assigning Andre Lee to AHL Ontario and designating Kyle Burroughs with non-roster playing status. Moore should return to the lineup against the Lightning after missing eight games. He has six goals, 18 points, 60 shots on net and 25 hits through 28 appearances this season.

