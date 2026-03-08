Trevor Moore headshot

Trevor Moore News: Adds assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Moore notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

This was Moore's second game back after he missed one due to an illness. The 30-year-old winger is in a second-line role and has seen ice time in all situations since interim head coach D.J. Smith took over for Jim Hiller. Moore is up to 17 points, 94 shots on net, 35 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 49 appearances in a down year.

Trevor Moore
Los Angeles Kings
