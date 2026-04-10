Trevor Moore headshot

Trevor Moore News: Adds insurance tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Moore scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Moore has three goals and four assists over his last eight outings. The 31-year-old winger is providing steady complementary offense on the second line lately, which makes him an option in some fantasy formats. He's up to 12 goals, 28 points, 147 shots on net, 56 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 65 appearances this season.

Trevor Moore
Los Angeles Kings
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