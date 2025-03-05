Trevor Moore News: Buries goal in shootout loss

Moore scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Moore has four goals over his last six outings. The 29-year-old winger put the Kings ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, but his goal was answered by Robert Thomas late in the frame. Moore is up to 12 tallies, 27 points, 106 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-5 rating across 51 appearances this season. He's worth a look in fantasy as a depth scorer, but be prepared to pivot if his offense cools off again.