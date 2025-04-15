Trevor Moore News: Contributes pair of helpers

Moore notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Moore has three goals and four helpers over his last eight contests. The winger has struggled to replicate his offense from a 57-point campaign in 2023-24, but he's turned it up lately. Overall, Moore has 40 points, 152 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-15 rating across 70 appearances. He'll be an important two-way forward for the Kings heading into the postseason.