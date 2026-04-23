Trevor Moore News: Deposits goal in loss
Moore scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
This was Moore's first goal and second point over three games this postseason. He's added eight shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating, serving as an effective middle-six winger despite the Kings being down 3-0 in the series. In his previous playoff experience, he collected 14 points in 31 appearances over five separate postseason runs.
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