Trevor Moore News: Double dips on empty net

Moore scored a pair of empty-net goals and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Moore's goals sandwiched a tally from Yakov Trenin that ended the Kings' shutout bid with 1:13 left in the game. Moore has four points over his last three outings, though he went four contests without a point prior to that. That 29-year-old winger is up to six goals, 17 points, 59 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-2 rating over 26 appearances. That's been good enough for him to keep top-six minutes, but he's not playing like he did in the 31-goal, 57-point effort he had in the 2023-24 regular season.