Trevor Moore News: Expected to play Tuesday
Moore (upper body) took line rushes on the second line in warmups and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Austin Stanovich of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Moore was also a participant at Tuesday's morning skate following his absence Sunday against the Bruins. Alex Turcotte (upper body) is out of action Tuesday, allowing Moore to return to his usual spot while Trevor Lewis stays in the lineup on the fourth line.
