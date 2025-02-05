Trevor Moore News: Fills empty cage

Moore scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Moore has goals in consecutive contests for the first time since November. The 29-year-old had gone six games without a point to end January, but he's off to a more positive start in February. For the season, the winger has eight goals, 22 points, 83 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-1 rating over 42 appearances.