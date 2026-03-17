Trevor Moore News: Fills empty net
Moore scored an empty-net goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
Moore has two goals and two assists over his last six games. The 30-year-old winger continues to play on the second line, and it appears he's unlocked a little more offense since the Kings went to D.J. Smith as interim head coach. For the season, Moore is up to nine goals, 20 points, 110 shots on net, 42 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 54 appearances.
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