Trevor Moore News: First points in five games

Moore scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win against Ottawa on Saturday.

He didn't have a point in four games before missing Friday's 2-1 win over Anaheim and hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 11 against Calgary. Moore is on pace for another 50-plus point season. Most of that production will come at even strength, restricting his fantasy value. Still, he piles up shots and is a worthy play because of his first-line deployment alongside Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe.