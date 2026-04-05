Trevor Moore News: Garners pair of assists
Moore notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.
Moore was able to do a little damage against his former NHL team, helping out on goals by linemates Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere. The 31-year-old Moore has earned two goals, four helpers and 19 shots on net over his last six outings. For the season, he's up to 27 points, 142 shots on net, 54 hits, 32 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 63 appearances in a middle-six role.
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