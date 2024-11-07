Trevor Moore News: Helpers in four straight games

Moore notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Moore has five helpers over his last four contests. The 29-year-old is finding consistency on offense in November after a quiet October, but he's still yet to pot a goal for himself this season. He's produced seven assists, 35 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating over 15 outings in 2024-25 while seeing time on the second line and second power-play unit.