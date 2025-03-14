Trevor Moore News: Nabs assist Thursday

Moore logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Moore has a point in four of the last five contests (two goals, two assists). The winger set up linemate Warren Foegele's tally in the first period, which held up as the game-winner. Moore is now at 30 points, reaching that mark for the third time in four years. He's added 112 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-8 rating over 55 appearances this season.