Trevor Moore News: Nabs helper Friday

Moore logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Moore is on a three-game point streak, earning two goals and a helper in that span. He assisted on Anze Kopitar's game-tying tally in the third period of Friday's contest. For the season, Moore has 23 points, 86 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-2 rating through 43 outings. As long as he remains in a top-six role, he should offer decent fantasy value, though he's unlikely to be a leading scorer.