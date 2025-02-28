Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Moore headshot

Trevor Moore News: Nets goal on wraparound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Moore scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Moore has three goals over his last three contests. He was able to convert on a wraparound play in the second period of this contest, but his tally was the Kings' last goal. He scored five times and added an assist over eight outings in February. Moore is up to 11 goals, 26 points, 101 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-6 rating through 48 appearances this season while playing in a middle-six spot.

Trevor Moore
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now