Trevor Moore News: Offers helper in win

Moore registered an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Moore has gone eight games without a multi-point effort, earning three goals and an assist in that span. The winger is up to 29 points, 112 shots on net, 59 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 54 appearances this season. His production lately has made him a decent depth forward in fantasy, though he's unlikely to make big contributions in any one category.