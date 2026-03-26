Trevor Moore News: One of each in win
Moore scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
This was Moore's first multi-point effort since Nov. 28 versus the Ducks. He has three goals and five helpers over his last 11 contests while primarily filling a second-line role. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign as well. He's at 10 goals, 24 points, 131 shots on net, 48 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 59 appearances.
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