Trevor Moore News: One of each in win

Moore scored a goal on five shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

This was Moore's first multi-point effort since Nov. 28 versus the Ducks. He has three goals and five helpers over his last 11 contests while primarily filling a second-line role. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign as well. He's at 10 goals, 24 points, 131 shots on net, 48 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 59 appearances.