Trevor Moore News: One of each Sunday

Moore scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Moore stretched the Kings' lead to 3-1 in the second period. His assist came on Phillip Danault's opening tally in the first. It was a solid March for Moore, who logged five goals and four assists over 15 appearances. The winger is up to 16 goals, 35 points, 136 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-12 rating over 63 outings this season.