Trevor Moore News: Picks up assist in win

Moore notched an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Moore has three goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 30-year-old winger is up to 38 points (18 goals, 20 helpers), 147 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-14 rating over 68 appearances. It'll likely come down to the wire, but Moore has four more chances to make a push for his third 40-point campaign in the last four years.