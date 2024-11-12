Trevor Moore News: Point streak at six games

Moore scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Moore gave the Kings life with 2:31 left in the third period, though they couldn't tie the game. He's been one of the team's best players lately, racking up two goals and five assists during a six-game point streak. The winger has 10 points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating over 17 appearances in a second-line role this season.