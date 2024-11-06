Trevor Moore News: Provides pair of assists

Moore recorded two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Moore has been finding his way with playmaking, producing four assists over the last three games. The winger helped out on the Kings' last two goals in Tuesday's runaway win. Moore is up to one goal, six helpers, 32 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests. He continues to play in all situations, including a second-line role at even strength, but he has yet to record any special-teams points.