Trevor Moore News: Scores, assists Monday

Moore recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Moore gave the Kings a commanding 3-0 lead midway through the second period, and he later assisted on the Kings' fourth goal, courtesy of Anze Kopitar. Moore is up to 30 points this season (13 goals, 17 assists), and while those numbers are a bit underwhelming for a top-six forward, he's ending the regular season on a strong note with eight points (four goals, four assists) over his last nine appearances.