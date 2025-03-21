Trevor Moore News: Scores goal, attempts five shots

Moore scored a goal, took five shots and posted a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Moore broke the deadlock for the Kings midway through the first period with an unassisted goal after slotting a wrister past Spencer Knight. This was Moore's 14th goal of the season, and it also snapped a four-game goal drought. The 29-year-old has scored six of his 14 goals since the 4 Nations break, a 14-game stretch in which he's also recorded two assists, 33 shots, 15 hits and six blocked shots.