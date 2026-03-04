Trevor Moore News: Set to play Thursday

Moore (illness) is expected back in the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Islanders, Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period reports.

Moore hasn't offered much offensively of late, garnering two goals, one assist and 20 shots in his last 10 outings. Despite the lack of offensive production, Moore looks set to jump back into a second-line role alongside Alex Turcotte. At this point, Moore figures to miss the 40-point threshold for the first time in the last three years.