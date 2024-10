Moore notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Moore has two helpers over the last three games as he looks to get his offense on track following a slow start to the season. The 29-year-old winger remains in a top-six role with ice time in all situations, so he's in a good position to bounce back. He has three points, 27 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating over 10 appearances.