Trevor Moore News: Stretches lead in big win

Moore scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Moore has scored in back-to-back contests and is up to seven goals and two helpers over his last 14 outings. His tally Saturday stretched the Kings' lead to 4-0 early in the second period. The 29-year-old winger has had trouble replicating his 31-goal season in 2023-24, but he's at a respectable 15 goals, 32 points, 124 shots on net, 64 hits and a plus-10 rating through 59 appearances this season. The California native continues to see middle-six minutes as well as time on the second power-play unit.