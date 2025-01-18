Trevor Moore News: Supplies assist in loss

Moore notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Moore has assists in back-to-back games after going four contests without a point immediately following his return from an upper-body injury. The winger has maintained a middle-six role despite his lack of steady production recently. He's at 20 points (six goals, 14 assists), 65 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-3 rating through 34 appearances this season.