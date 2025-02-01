Trevor Moore News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Moore scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Moore last scored Dec. 7 versus the Wild -- his tally Saturday ended a 14-game goal drought. In that span, he had just three assists and also missed eight contests due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old winger is at just seven goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net, 47 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 41 appearances this season. He should be able to get to the 30-point mark for the third time in four years, but he's a virtual lock to fall far short of 2023-24's 31-goal, 57-point regular season.