Trevor Moore News: Tallies shortie in win

Moore scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Moore took a break from his playmaking to put away his first goal since Oct. 12 versus the Bruins in this contest. That shortie, scored 30 seconds into the third period, was the game-winning goal. Moore has one tally and five assists during his five-game point streak. The winger is up to nine points, 40 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances. He's now recorded a shorthanded points in six straight campaigns as he continues to be a strong two-way forward for the Kings.