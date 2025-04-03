Trevor Moore News: Tucks in game-winner

Moore scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Moore has scored in three straight games. His tally Thursday was the game-winner, scored from close range at 4:50 of the third period. He's racked up five goals and two assists over his last eight contests in a late-season surge. For the year, he's up to 18 goals, 37 points, 141 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-13 rating over 65 appearances in a middle-six role.