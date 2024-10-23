Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Adds helper in win

Van Riemsdyk produced an assist and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Van Riemsdyk set up the second of Connor McMichael's two goals in this contest. This was van Riemsdyk's third assist over the last three games. That's all of the 33-year-old's points this season, and he's added 11 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over six appearances. He'll likely continue to play in a bottom-four role, offering little scoring upside.