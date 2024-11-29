Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Bags apple Friday

Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and logged 17:24 of ice time during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Van Riemsdyk has been quite productive in recent weeks with four assists in his last eight games and 10 points to start the 2024-25 season. The 33-year-old has only surpassed 20 points in a season once in his career, but if Van Riemsdyk can continue to produce offense with some consistency, he could become a worthwhile fantasy asset in deeper formats given his hot start.