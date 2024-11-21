Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Dishes helper

Van Riemsdyk tallied an assist and two shots during Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Van Riemsdyk bagged an apple on the Capitals lone goal, giving him three assists in his last four games. The 33-year-old has been a valuable shutdown presence during his four seasons with the Capitals, but is currently on pace to smash his career-high of 23 points set during the 2022-23 season.