Trevor van Riemsdyk headshot

Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Finds twine in pivotal win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 5:29pm

Van Riemsdyk scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Van Riemsdyk tallied the go-ahead goal roughly midway through the second period to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead. With the twine finder, he is up to 13 points, 44 shots on net and 95 blocked shots this season. While he has just three goals this season, his tally was extremely important for Washington's playoff hopes, as they now sit just one point out of the final spot in the Metropolitan Division. Van Riemsdyk has been a steady source of blocked shots as of late with 14 over his last eight games, giving him utility in various category-based fantasy leagues.

Trevor van Riemsdyk
Washington Capitals
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