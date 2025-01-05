Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Gathers helper Saturday

Van Riemsdyk produced an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.

Van Riemsdyk has logged two helpers, eight blocks and a plus-4 rating over his last five contests. The 33-year-old is seeing consistent third-pairing usage and doesn't appear in danger of losing his spot to Dylan McIlrath. For the season, van Riemsdyk is up to 13 assists -- one shy of last year's total -- while adding 51 shots on net, 77 blocks and a plus-13 rating over 39 games.