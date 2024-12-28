Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Van Riemsdyk logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper was van Riemsdyk's first point in December, ending an 11-game slump. Despite the lack of offense, the 33-year-old blueliner has remained in the lineup as a fixture on the Capitals' third pairing. He has 12 assists, 49 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 35 appearances. Van Riemsdyk hasn't scored a goal since he had seven in 2022-23, so his offense is likely to remain fairly limited.