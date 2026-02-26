Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Gets rare goal in win
Van Riemsdyk scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Van Riemsdyk's tally at 14:08 of the third period stood as the game-winner. It was his first goal since Oct. 25 versus the Senators. The defenseman has played a majority of the time this season, but he doesn't offer much upside in fantasy. He's at eight points, 27 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 46 appearances.
