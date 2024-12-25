Fantasy Hockey
Trevor van Riemsdyk headshot

Trevor van Riemsdyk News: No points in December

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Van Riemsdyk has been held scoreless through the Capitals' first 10 games in December.

Van Riemsdyk has logged 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating this month. The 33-year-old doesn't play an overly physical style, so a lack of offense as well results in him having minimal fantasy value. He's logged 11 helpers, 48 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 34 appearances this season, putting him three assists shy of matching his offensive output from 2023-24.

Trevor van Riemsdyk
Washington Capitals

