Trevor van Riemsdyk News: No points in December

Van Riemsdyk has been held scoreless through the Capitals' first 10 games in December.

Van Riemsdyk has logged 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating this month. The 33-year-old doesn't play an overly physical style, so a lack of offense as well results in him having minimal fantasy value. He's logged 11 helpers, 48 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 34 appearances this season, putting him three assists shy of matching his offensive output from 2023-24.