Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Slings helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Van Riemsdyk registered an assist and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

The helper puts Van Riemsdyk sits just seven points back of his career-high of 23 points set in the 2022-23 season with plenty of runway left to challenge those totals. The 33-year-old is counted on to provide stalwart defensive play, but his lack of consistent offensive production doesn't lend him much fantasy appeal.

