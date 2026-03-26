Trevor van Riemsdyk News: Snags assist Thursday
Van Riemsdyk posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Mammoth.
Van Riemsdyk has four helpers over his last seven contests. The 34-year-old blueliner is maintaining a place in the lineup even as the Capitals carry nine defensemen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get rotated out when the team is eliminated from playoff contention. For the season, van Riemsdyk has earned 12 points, 37 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 59 appearances in a bottom-four role.
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