Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 3:41pm

Zegras (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Zegras sustained the injury Wednesday versus the Golden Knights. He'll miss at least the next two games, starting with Monday's matchup against Montreal, but the Ducks have yet to announce a recovery timeline for the forward. He has four goals and six assists through 24 appearances this season.

