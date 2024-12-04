Fantasy Hockey
Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Zegras (lower body) will not return to Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Zegras was injured in the second period and ruled out for the game prior to the intermission. He got tangled up with William Karlsson when he sustained the injury. Zegras needed assistance from teammates to get off the ice. If the 23-year-old is unable to play Friday versus the Wild, the Ducks would need to call up a forward.

Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks
