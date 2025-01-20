Trevor Zegras Injury: Trending toward return

Zegras (knee) skated on the second line and practiced with the second power-play unit during Monday's practice session, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Zegras underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Dec. 12, but he appears to be progressing in his recovery and closing in on a return to game action. A specific timetable for his return isn't yet known, but his participation in Monday's practice session was encouraging.