Trevor Zegras Injury: Undergoes knee surgery
Zegras is expected to be out for six weeks after undergoing right knee surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus.
Zegras has four goals and 10 points in 24 appearances in 2024-25. He suffered the injury during a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Dec. 4. His exit from the lineup coincided with Brock McGinn returning from a lower-body injury. When Zegras eventually returns, Isac Lundestrom or Jansen Harkins might lose their spot in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now