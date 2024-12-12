Trevor Zegras Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Zegras is expected to be out for six weeks after undergoing right knee surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus.

Zegras has four goals and 10 points in 24 appearances in 2024-25. He suffered the injury during a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Dec. 4. His exit from the lineup coincided with Brock McGinn returning from a lower-body injury. When Zegras eventually returns, Isac Lundestrom or Jansen Harkins might lose their spot in the lineup.