Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trevor Zegras headshot

Trevor Zegras Injury: Undergoes knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Zegras is expected to be out for six weeks after undergoing right knee surgery Thursday to repair a torn meniscus.

Zegras has four goals and 10 points in 24 appearances in 2024-25. He suffered the injury during a 4-1 loss to Vegas on Dec. 4. His exit from the lineup coincided with Brock McGinn returning from a lower-body injury. When Zegras eventually returns, Isac Lundestrom or Jansen Harkins might lose their spot in the lineup.

Trevor Zegras
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now